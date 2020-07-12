The extensive reach in the USA of the St. Gallen Mafia

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This is a follow up to my report on the Vatican ATM Machines and how they were shut down and restarted as soon as Benedict had accepted to abdicate. The bankers really wanted Benedict out, as soon as possible, and the ones to make the ATM decision appear to have been both graduates of the St. Gallen Universsity.

The other key historical event surrounding February 11, 2013, now needs to be discussed. It is the ousting of Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, a German nobleman with an excellent reputation for honesty and integrity, from his role in overseeing the financial books of the Vatican. As soon as he started to clean up accounts, the commission of Cardinals overseeing his work voted him out. They did not even wait for the consent of Pope Benedict XVI, who heard about it on TV.

Pope Benedict XVI was not to be intimidated. The closing of the ATM machines at the beginning of January 2013 was not going to force him to surrender. So he instructed his Secretary of State, Cardinal Bertone to call back to the Vatican Mr. Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, and promise him that he would be reinstated, at the Pope’s personal request.

This was a consummate chess move. Now, Ettore Gotti Tedeschi could never be fired again. He would continue his works and discover whatever hidden or misused monies where there. There was no way to remove him.

The Cardinals were already arriving or in Rome for the next Consistory, which would take place in a few days, on Febuary 11, 2013, to confirm the canonizations of three groups of Saints and Martyrs.

The enemies of Pope Benedict XVI now had no other option but to force his resignation. Demanding his abdication for as of yet unknown reasons, or insisting with agents in the Pontifical Household to convince Benedict by means of psychological manipulation or drugs, to renounce.

But who was behind the vilification of Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, which preceded his being fired by the Commission which over saw his work?

According to Lou Verrecchio, in an article entitled, Are the Knights of Columbus worthy of Traditional Catholic Men?, published on August 18, 2016, he identifies that man:

And yet, it must be said that the time has come for these good men to ponder whether continued association with the Knights is warranted given that the organization is led by a man whose own public witness to the Catholic faith is so deficient that he can’t even manage to present the Church’s teaching on the sanctity of life accurately! And why is that, one wonders? Is it because Carl Anderson sincerely doesn’t know the “Church’s position” on abortion, or is it because his interests lie somewhere other than proclaiming authentic Catholic teaching? As “Supreme Knight,” Anderson has been afforded no small amount of wealth, international celebrity, and the status of ecclesial power broker. (NOTE: Anderson was instrumental in smearing the reputation of the former head of the Vatican Bank, Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, and bringing about his ouster.) He has also been afforded a unique opportunity to defend the true Faith in the face of objective evil. As of this moment, it appears that he has fully embraced all but the latter.

It must be said that there are numerous reports that the Knights of Columbus have transferred tens of millions of dollars to the Vatican in the last 20 years. But that anyone be involved in smearing a financial oversight officer, is beyond belief. Was Gotti Tedeschi about to find out where the Knights’ money was really going?

A close collaborator of Carl Anderson is Alejandro Bermudez, the Executive Director of Catholic News Agency. According to Mr. Verrecchio, when the scandal that two leading US Politcians who were pro abort, were members of the Knights, broke out, he was working for Catholic News Agency, and unwittingly uncovered the real power network. He writes, in the same article, I just cited by him:

At the time, I was writing for Catholic News Agency and I wished to devote a column to the matter, and so I sent an email to Patrick Korten for comment. What happened next was very telling… Within moments, I received an email from Korten’s boss, Andrew Walther, V.P. of Communications and Media for the Knights, asking if the topic of my column was “assigned by CNA and Alejandro Bermudez,” CNA’s Director. It was not; I chose the topic myself, but before I could even respond to Walther’s question, I received an email from my editor at CNA informing me that Mr. Bermudez had made it plain to her that CNA has no interest in publishing a column on this matter. Unbeknownst to me at the time, my query to Patrick Korten had lit a fuse; one that would quickly explode into an impressive display of the power that the Knights of Columbus national office wields under the direction of their “Supreme” leader.

So, there you have it. A network of power, which protects one another. And it all leads back to the events surrounding Pope Benedict XVI’s ousting from power.

The Knights of Columbus send the money to the Vatican, and spend it in ways they do not what Pope Benedict XVI to know. Catholic News Agency protects the Knights who are pro-aborts and upholds the Supreme Knights’ decisions, as a favor or out of fear.

Cathlolic News Agency was acquired by EWTN in 2010, according to this report. It was in that year that the St. Gallen Mafia began their maneuvers and attacks on Pope Benedict XV.

All these groups, today, insist that Bergoglio is the Pope, and that Benedict resigned validly. But the Latin of Pope Benedict’s Declaratio, of Feb. 11, 2013, opens with the statement, but to communicate a thing of great importance for the life of the Church: your decision. Your decision about what? To get rid of me?

They think they triumphed over Benedict.

But Benedict defeated them with 1 word: ministerium.

For by renouncing ministerium and not munus, he gave appearance of a valid papal resignation, but did not resign. He forced them to show their hand and he deprived them of all moral, theological, canonical and spiritual legitimacy.

And if you but open your eyes, you will see it. But if you love the lies of the St. Gallen Mafia, you will never admit it.

