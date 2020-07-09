News

Bl. Franz Jägerstätter, the Franciscan Saint who refused the Political Narrative

2 Comments

It must be pointed out that the Bishops of Austria, in the age of Bl.  Franz, were all of the Faction of Rampolla del Tindaro, from whom the St. Gallen Mafia trace their episcopal lineage. This is not a circumstance of history. This faction has had close ties to the Nazi regime and globalism as a matter of irreligious principle.

2 thoughts on “Bl. Franz Jägerstätter, the Franciscan Saint who refused the Political Narrative”

    1. Because episcopal lingeages are traced from Bishop to Bishop, not from priest to Bishop. Being a preist in a diocese you have to accept ordination from your bishop no matter what, so there is no freedom there. But when a bishop is consecrated, he choses the 3 bishops who consecrate himself.

      Like

      Reply

