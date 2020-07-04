3 thoughts on “Voris: The Marxist Press & Priesthood is the Enemy of the People”

  1. Excellent summary of how disgraced the bishops of today have become. We can count those few around the world who have not been totally deceived or compromised with the fingers on our hands.

  2. Dear Br. Alexis Flavian Bugnolo, This is worth your time. https://www.complicitclergy.com/2020/07/02/indiana-priest-suspended-for-condemning-blms-violence-marxism-and-destruction/

    “Who are the real racists and the purveyors of hate? You shall know them by their works. The only lives that matter are their own and the only power they seek is their own. They are wolves in wolves clothing, masked thieves and bandits, seeking only to devour the life of the poor and profit from the fear of others. They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace any current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment.

    The message of peace that comes to us in Christ is the gospel we carry in common with the Orthodox Churches and other Christians. We must stand in solidarity with our brethren across the world to oppose this malevolent force. Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the other nefarious acolytes of their persuasion are not the friends or allies we have been led to believe. They are serpents in the garden, seeking only to uproot and replant a new species of human made in the likeness of men and not in the image of God. Their poison is more toxic than any pandemic we have endured. The father of lies has not just been seen in our streets, we have invited him into our home. Now he is prowling like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, strong in your faith.” – Rev. Theodore Rothrock (Pastor) – 28 June 2020

