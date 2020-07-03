News Mike Church: The Pandemic is a Statistical Hoax of the highest magnitude July 3, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Mike Church: The Pandemic is a Statistical Hoax of the highest magnitude”
Briggs is right. What we are hearing about the Virus is bogus B.S. Obviously, the more tests the more Virus, a totally misleading idea as this is what happens with all flues. People have the virus but are not sick because they are immune.
Actually the Virus has run its course. It is over. The number of deaths due to Virus is the only meaningful statistic. And deaths are now nearly zero. Check out the article for a quick summary: Remember there are lies, damn lies, and statistics. Beware of statistics. Determine what is really be measured.
Coronavirus Update XX: Lockdown Madness 2.0: BIG UPDATE
by BriggsPosted on June 30, 2020
https://wmbriggs.com/post/31496/
LikeLiked by 1 person