Mel Gibson meets Bishop Gracida

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Recognizing that Pope Benedict XVI is the true pope and that Bergoglio never was is becoming more and more mainstream.

Over the weekend, the famous Catholic Director and Actor Mel Gibson indicated this by posing with Bishop Rene Henry Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, who has doubted the validity of Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation and Bergoglio election since Feb/Mar 2013.

Many who love to live in lies will choke at these developments. But a picture tells a thousand words.

Oh, and here is another, which shows that the Bishop received Mel in his own residence.

Bishop Gracida blogs at Abyssum.org and is an avid fan of FromRome.Info.