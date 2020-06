The Black Madonna in Breda has been defaced and vandalised with the letters BLM.

The mosaic is dedicated to Polish soldiers of General Maczek who liberated the city in 1944 from the German Nazis.

We denounce this act of vandalism, which is offensive to Poles and Catholics.

