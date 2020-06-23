It’s open War in the US Senate against Christianity — Act now!

URGENT APPEAL TO U.S. CITIZENS

by Mat Staver

Chairman of Liberty Counsel Action

Last week’s Supreme Court employment ruling was shocking. While the ruling sided with the LGBT agenda on certain employment-related areas, the “Equality Act” is far more expansive and dangerous. This bill greatly expands the reach of the federal government, applies to public accommodations, amends many laws, bans change counsel, and repeals the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) as a defense. The Supreme Court opinion does none of this.

The Supreme Court specifically said that RFRA will provide a defense to religious employers from its distorted employment ruling.

But, the “Equality Act” would completely erase RFRA and religious exemptions … even for churches, schools, and everyone else. Under the “Equality Act ” —

Clergy can be forced to officiate a same-sex ceremony.

Churches and religious schools will lose tax exemption and accreditation, which will kill most religious schools.

Your home-based business will be impacted.

You can be sued even if you did nothing wrong because objective reality is cast aside.

Men will have unfettered access to women’s bathrooms, locker and changing rooms, and sports.

And these are just a few of the dozens and dozens of far-reaching consequences of this bill.

Now is the moment to take a stand and fight before it is too late. If we don’t, you will be forced to choose between bowing to the LGBT agenda or facing punishment and expensive lawsuits. Send your fax right now to urge our senators to not open this Pandora’s Box.

Imagine going to church, looking up to the front and having the children’s message come from a man with makeup, a dress, a pink-and-green wig and glitter everywhere. While this has already happened in one church, if the “Equality Act” passes, this example will have the legal authority to come to your church. Any attempt of you or your pastor to fight against this happening would be illegal under this proposed law.

Until now, we have been able to stop the “Equality Act” from passing in the Senate. But, following the recent Supreme Court ruling, the LGBT activists are trying to convince senators that they must pass the law to conform to the ruling. This is a lie because the bill is far more expansive than the ruling.

LCA is giving you the opportunity to stop this before it gets legal backing. But there is no time to lose. Right now, LCA has counted 47 U.S. Senators (including Republican Susan Collins from Maine) who have signed on to sponsor this legislation … and bring what I just described to your church. Usually more people vote for a bill than co-sponsor it. So, we don’t know exactly how many senators are secretly willing to vote for this bill.

We are fighting against some of the best-funded, high-powered left-wing groups on Capitol Hill that are pushing this bill, hard. Can I count on you to help stop this bill with your fax to the Senate right now?

Our staff’s presence on Capitol Hill was the only reason we were able to catch this sneak attempt to pass this bill.

This discovery is a direct result of your support. So, I want to thank you for reading my email, for taking action, for your prayers, and especially for your financial support that keeps our ministry standing as watchmen on the wall of our nation pointing out the threats to your freedom, day after day.

I urge you to not stand by silently as radicals are seeking to destroy every religious exemption. We are trying to get the word out about this new threat.

If you can forward this information to your friends, family, and also to conservative media contacts, I would be grateful. You can learn more about this threat at www.LCAction.org/HR5. Our churches, pastors, in-home businesses, religious organizations and schools, foster parents, and so much more deserve better than to be forced to bow the knee to the latest political whim.

Blessings,

Mat Staver

Chairman

P.S. The “Equality Act” will force everyone to choose between bowing the knee to the LGBT agenda or losing everything they own in court fees and legal damages. Our faxing service allows you to make sure your message is heard right now in Washington, D.C to stop this. Send your fax today.

Even if you can’t fax today, please sign our petition against this bill and then encourage others to do the same through email or social media.

If you are able to donate, we would be grateful for your sacrifice to fight this today. You are the reason that LCA can continue to fight and win these battles. God bless you.

Liberty Counsel Action is a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt non-profit organization. Donations are not tax-deductible.

