Dr. Reisinger: Pope Benedict XVI is traveling with expert manipulator

by Dr. Doris Reisinger, Ph. D. Phil., M. Theo.

The woman accompanying BXVI here is not a “nurse”. Her name is Christine Felder and she is a member of the Spiritual Family “The Work” (Das Werk).

For years she was my superior, novice master and spiritual adviser in personal union.

She determined which priest I should confess to, which hairstyle I was allowed to have (sometimes she cut my own hair), what I was allowed to read, if and when I was allowed to speak with my parents – and I had to write her weekly reports.

I have never suffered so much under any person in my life as under this woman.

She abandoned me when I told her about the stalking of a brother. She yelled at me when I told her about his abuse.

She did much worse to other young sisters than to me.

As far as I know, she’s never been held responsible.

Yet the Vatican has known about her since 2012 at the latest.

She seems to be in a leading position at the Work to this day.

