Bergoglian Nuncio demands that Benedict returns to Prison tomorrow!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Pope Benedict XVI departure from the Vatican had all the marks of an operation done without the approval of Bergoglio.

No announcement to leading journalists of the impending voyage. Help of Gianni, former Head of the Vatican Police, ousted by Bergoglio for his daring raid on the Secretary of State’s corrupt real estate investment office. Use of Italian Secrete Police and Italian Military aircraft without any public notice in the Italian Papers. Statement of the Diocese of Regensburg, that the Pope had no immediate or definitive plans to return to the Vatican. Statement by the Bild Zeitung that there was doubt he would ever return. Speculation in Regensburg that he would remain, and how much it would be an honor to the city. Arrival of Bergoglio’s Nuncio at Regensburg on Saturday, two days after the arrival of Pope Benedict, as public display of Bergoglio’s approval.

Now we appear to have further confirmation in this:

German press has announced that Benedict will return to the Vatican on Monday. No statement about who made this decision. Immediate return would contradict nearly every press release since today.

I think we can conclude that the German Nuncio demanded that Ganswein hall his prisoner back to the Vatican, or else. There is just too much risk to the Bergoglian house of lies if he should begin to speak freely to the public.

I ask, “What ever happened to leaving Benedict alone so that he and his brother could spend the final days of his brother’s life in peace?”

The way Pope Benedict XVI is being forced back so quickly demonstrates just one thing. Everyone in the Vatican knows that he is the true pope and Bergoglio is the fake. And Bergoglio has recognized that his own grasp on power demands that he keep the true pope under lock and key where NO ONE can talk to him.

In past ages, Catholic Kingdoms and Principalities waged war to liberate the Pope. Every head of state in the West should think about that. The Italian Republic has very limited military power, and cannot provide any effective resistance. Why, the U.S.A. has a paratroop division at Mantua. All it takes is a phone call from the White House. Even the menace of such an action will convince the Republic of Italy to urge the Vatican to let Benedict go.

LET BENEDICT GO! LET BENEDICT BE WITH HIS BROTHER!

+ + +

If you would like to support FromRome.Info, click the banner below.