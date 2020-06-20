The Herculean Power struggle behind the Pope’s flight to Germany

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Just last month, Seewald revealed that Pope Benedict XVI had decided to address the world and put to rest any controversy over what he did in February 2013 by leaving for posterity — after his death — a spiritual testament.

This explosive admission was the cause of much speculation here at Rome. For it is known, that a pope has the power to name his successor, alter the laws for the election of a successor or make any sort of other profound changes, in such a document.

Where was the document being kept? With a close confident? At Rome?

Speculation swirled around 2 possibilities.

First, that the document is hidden in his office, at the Monastery of Mater Ecclesiae at the heart of the Vatican Gardens.

Second, that he had entrusted the document to his brother George Ratzinger.

Now that the Pope has at last be allowed to leave Rome on a trip, his offices are now free to be rifled and searched for the document. The Vatican in the last seven years has been caught falsifying many documents: from the translations of the Act of Declaratio of Feb. 11, 2013, which I exposed last year, to personal letters by the Roman Pontiff on diverse topics. Can we really find any difficulty in supposing that the Vatican pushed Benedict out or allowed him to leave, so as to find this document and forge a copy which will praise Bergoglio profusely after the death of Pope Benedict?

Or did Benedict XVI go to Regensburg to recover the document from his brother?

Is the vice Commandant of the Vatican Police at Regensburg for the purposes of uncovering the existence of such a document and reporting its contents to the Vatican?

These are some of the deeper questions which must be raised about the Pope’s trip to Germany.

Other questions remain:

Why does the Diocese of Regensburg say that Pope Benedict XVI’s visit is a private one, if he is not the pope? Did the pope travel on a Vatican passport or a German passport. If on a Vatican passport, then as a member of the staff of the Secretary of State — unlikely — or as a head of state — meaning he is still the Pope. Why did the Republic of Italy fly him in a military aircraft to Germany? That is an honor accorded only to the Head of State of the Vatican. Why did Pope Benedict XVI have recourse to Gianni, the dismissed head of the Vatican Police — now working for Italian Secret Intelligence — to arrange his flight from Rome? Gianni was reprimanded by Bergoglio and forced to sign a statement declaring Bergoglio “Successor of Saint Peter”. The chose of Gianni indicates that Benedict turned to someone who recognizes that he, not Bergoglio, is still the pope, or at least, to someone not corrupted by Bergoglio. What will become of Pope Benedict XVI’s private library and papers? If the Holy Father should died outside of Italy, will he ever receive a Papal Funeral, or was he driven out to deny him this honor?

