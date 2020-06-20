Papal Nuncio in Germany to visit Pope Benedict XVI

UPDATE, ROME TIME 8 PM JUNE 20, 2020: POPE BENEDICT’S VISIT WAS ORCHESTRATED AS FOR A HEAD OF STATE (VIDEO)

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In another sign that everyone in the Vatican foreign service knows that Pope Benedict XVI is the true pope, the Papal Nuncio in Germany, Archbishop Nikola Eterovic is arriving today in Regensburg, to meet with Pope Benedict XVI.

Eterovic has been “papal nuncio” in Germany since September 21, 2013. In other words, he is the nuncio of the Anti-pope Bergoglio, a.k.a. Pope Francis.

The official explanation for this completely inexplicable action — inexplicable if you think Benedict is not the pope — is that it is to confirm publicly that Bergoglio has given his permission for Pope Benedict XVI to leave the Vatican.

Papal Nuncios are only sent to visit Heads of State.

Retired popes are not heads of State. But real popes excluded form power illegally, are still true Popes and Heads of State.

This is another historical proof of reality. Though many with eyes will now say that they do not see what they see, having eyes but not seeing, and ears, but not hearing. (Jeremiah 5:21, Matthew 13:13).

What is going on here?

I think that Eterovic knows that Benedict is the pope and wants to make sure that when the Church returns to recognizing that he was always the pope, Eterovic will be able to claim that he knew it all along and went to Benedict XVI immediately to show and pledge his allegiance. There is no other explanation. Nuncios arrive immediate to greet the Pope when he arrives. Pope emeriti do not exist, and they do not merit to be greeted by Nuncios.

_____________

CREDITS: The Featured Image above is used in accord with a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license as described here.

+ + +

If you would like to support FromRome.Info, click the banner below.