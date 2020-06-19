Ordo Militaris Inc. seeks investment to defend Pope Benedict XVI

from their website

Now that the Holy Father has taken up residence in Regensburg, Germany, he lacks the security detail that he had at the Vatican. This puts him at grave risk from crowds, protesters, AntiFa, terrorists and all the daily problems which crop up when important persons move in public places.

Help Ordo Militaris Inc. found a Security Company in Regensburg and provide the Holy Father with a security detail loyal only to him.

You can invest with our Corporation for this purpose by purchasing our T-Series Stock for foreign investments. See our prospectus for more information. Our T-Series Stock sells for $1000 a share an is a restricted security. We are currently offering 5000 shares for private placement.

Capital raised through our T-Series Stock goes entirely to the foundation of foreign corporations dedicated to the defense of Christians, which will be owned wholly or in part by Ordo Militaris Inc.. By purchasing our Stock, an investor can invest in U.S. dollars and obtain the benefit of a foreign investment.

We estimate that this very important work of defending the Holy Father will require a capital investment of $1,000,000 USD, or about 900 hundred thousand euros.

Therefore, we ask you to consider what is important to your portfolio and how you can make strategic and important contributions to humanitarian investing.

Ordo Militaris Inc. is a Montana stock Corporation dedicated to organizing the defense and security for Catholics, Christians and clergy. While our corporation does not directly offer defense or security services, we promote the foundation of corporations which do. Founded in 2016, and having transferred to Montana in 2017, Ordo Militaris Inc. is sponsored by the international religious association known as Ordo Militaris Catholicus, which was founded by Br. Alexis Bugnolo in August, 2016, in response to the murder of Father Jacques Hamel by Algerian terrorists that summer. The Corporation is currently seeking to raise $10 million in capital investment for its projects to defend Christians.

This solicitation does not constitute any statement about future prospects of profit or loss, and is made soley for the purpose of publicity of our T-Series stock, which has been publicly offered for sale since November of 2016, when our corporation was in Wyoming. Our T-Series stock is a legal issue recognized by the Montana Secretary of State as part of our corporate authorization. For more information see our prospetus and/or call our corporate offices, Rocky Mountain Time, during regular business hours.

