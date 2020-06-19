Italian Government proposes law to make Italy a Gay Gulag for dissidents

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The government of Giuseppe Conte, strict ally with Freemasonry, Bergoglio and the Globalists, is proposing a new law to make Italy a Gulag state for all who dissent form the political agenda of allowing, authorizing and mandating perverse sexuality.

According to the law proposed against the “horrible crime” of homophobia, anyone found guilty is subject to the following penalties:

Requirement to return to one’s dwelling before a certain hour every night and to stay their until a certain hour in the morning, for up to one year. Permanent loss of driver’s license, for up to one year. Permanent loss of Italian Passport, for up to one year. Permanent loss of official Identification papers (without which one cannot move about Italy), for up to one year. Loss of all rights to bear arms. Loss of all right to engage in politics, by means of supporting any specific candidate publicly, or running for office. Requirement to work for a LGBTS organization for 3 years as a slave without pay. Requirement to remove graffiti which is “hateful” in the city they reside, without any recompense.

This is right out of the little Red Book of Mao Tse Tung. And it is exceedingly ANTI-CATHOLIC, BIGOTED and prejudiced against 99% of the population of Italy.

Imagine if a Catholic government proposed a law with similar penalties for anyone who desecrated a Catholic Church? Imagine the outcry from every Media organization and government on the planet. Or how about a law with similar penalties against Jews? Why is such a law against Catholics tolerated and supported, but not against any other group?

