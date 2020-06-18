News

Breaking: Pope Benedict XVI leaves the Vatican for Germany

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

CNA German edition is reporting moments ago that Pope Benedict XVI has left the Vatican. The reason for his visit is officially to visit his sick brother Georg, who is said to be in a bad state of health.

According to the report, the Pope visited his brother this morning.

In the last seven years since his renunciation of ministry, he has rarely left the Vatican precints, and then only for a visit no further than Castle Gandolfo.

The momentous decision to travel to Germany shows at least they very great love he has for his only surviving sibling.

It is presumed that Pope Benedict XVI is residing in Regensberg in the vicinity of his brother.

