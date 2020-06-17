2 thoughts on “MK Ultra and the Destruction of the West”

  1. Excellent interview brother. I wonder if the CIA came up with the idea of conspiracy theorist to call folks that who think like you and I. I am called a conspiracy theorist by some of my children, especially Matthew, who, as you are aware, is the Chief Political Analyst for ABC-TV and a friend of nearly every major politician and top executives in the MSM and Hollywood. He is also a good friend of Robert Kennedy and sometime boyfriend of Maria Shriver. Makes one wonder if he could be a CIA operative. Pray for him please.

