YouTube pushes Fake News and Manipulates Search Results against Pope Benedict

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If you have any doubt who is behind Bergoglio’s claim to power and who is against the restoration of Pope Benedict XVI to power, you need only go to Youtube.com.

There, do a search for “Pope Benedict is still the true pope”. YouTube will help you by even suggesting such a search. But there is a catch. Look at the results, which FromRome.Info found this morning, Rome time, at 11:00 A.M.:

As you can see, none of the results has anything to do with information about how or why Pope Benedict XVI is still the pope. Rather, all have to do with pushing the narrative that Benedict truly resigned and Bergoglio is truly the pope.

We counted no less than 45 search results which presented this fake news and manipulated results. NOT ONE RESULT was a video which even addressed the controversy over the invalidity of the renunciation or doubts about it.

+ + +

