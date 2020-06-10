Letter from the Editor: For your advantage

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Sometimes God wills problems arise so that solutions prevail. If you have had the charity to be a supporter of FromRome.Info, you know that your support has been processed through PayPal to Ordo Militaris Inc., a US Corporation for the defense of Christians.

Yesterday without warning PayPal cancelled their services to Ordo Militaris Inc. From what I know from others to whom this has happened recently, PayPal has begin a program of attempting to silence independent Media which bucks the Rockefeller Lockstep plan for world domination by non-Christians.

Temporary Solution with New Benefit

So in response, I have turned to Save Old St. Mary’s Inc., a US non profit corporation decided to promoting the Catholic Faith and Franciscan religious life, to receiving your donations. In this way, if you are a US citizen your donations are now capable of being tax deductible.

This new method has now been implemented on all existing donation or pledge buttons here at FromRome.info.

The payment will still be processed by Paypal for the present, however, until another payment method can be arranged for individual payments.

New Recurring Payment Method

However, Ordo Militaris Inc. is offering the option for those who wish to make recurring Pledges of support, via STRIPE, using this button. A recurring payment will automatically repeat each month.

To make a recurring payment using STRIPE click this image: