A Short Catechism on the Most Holy Trinity

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

ENGLISH

Here are the 5 truths which every Catholic should know about the Most Holy Trinity’s interior life.

1. In the Most Holy Trinity there is only One God, one Nature, one Being, one Existence, one Substance, one Lord, one Creator, etc.

2. In the Most Holy Trinity there are only TWO processions: generation and spiration. Generation is the act where by the Father produces the Son. Spiration is the act where by the Father and Son produce the Holy Spirit. Generation refers to giving life through a brith. Spiration refers to giving life through a breathing forth.

3. In the Most Holy Trinity, there are only THREE Persons: the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. In English, their proper names are, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. It is heretical to say, God Father, Son and Holy Spirit, because God is not an adjective and the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit are divine persons not manifestations of the divinity. Each Divine Person is equal and distinct from each other. Equal in nature, authority, power, divinity, wisdom, knowledge, will, etc.. Distinct in Person and origin. But each Divine Person is NOT different nor separate from the other. Because that which is different bears off into another direction, whereas the Persons of the Trinity live in perfect Unity and Communion. Nor are They separate, because that which is separate has been cut off from the other, whereas the Persons of the Trinity live together in the One Divinity of the God Head.

4. In the Most Holy Trinity, there are only FOUR relations: The relation of the Father to the Son, which is called active generation. The relation of the Son to the Father which is called passive generation, or the relation of being generated. The relation of the Father and the Son to the Holy Spirit, which is called active spiration. And the relation of the Holy Spirit to the Father and to the Son, which is called passive spiration, or the relation of being spirated or breathed forth.

5. In the Most Holy Trinity, there are only FIVE notions or personal properties: being unbegotten, which is the personal property of the Father; paternity, or being a generator, which is a personal property of the Father; filiation, or being born a son, which is the personal property of the Son; spiration, or being a spirator, that is, one who breaths forth, which is a personal property of the Father and of the Son, and passive spiration, or being spirated forth, which is a personal property of the Holy Spirit. Note, that the Father has 3 personal properties (being unbegotten, Paternity, active Spiration), the Son has 2 (Filiation, active Spiration), and the Holy Spirit has 1 (passive Spiration).

Note that the name for some of the Relations and Notions are the same, because as Relations they name what connects persons, but as Notions they name distinctive characteristics of individual Persons.

ITALIANO

Ecco le 5 verità che ogni cattolico dovrebbe conoscere sulla vita interiore della Santissima Trinità.

1. Nella Santissima Trinità c’è UN solo Dio, una sola Natura, un solo Essere, una sola Esistenza, una sola Sostanza, un solo Signore, un solo Creatore, ecc.

2. Nella Santissima Trinità ci sono solo DUE processioni: la generazione e la spirazione. La generazione è l’atto in cui il Padre produce il Figlio. La spirazione è l’atto in cui il Padre e il Figlio producono lo Spirito Santo. Generazione si riferisce al dare la vita tramite una nascita. Spirazione si riferisce al dare la vita attraverso un respiro.

3. Nella Santissima Trinità ci sono solo TRE persone: il Padre, il Figlio e lo Spirito Santo. In Italiano, i loro nomi propri sono: Dio Padre, Dio Figlio e Dio Spirito Santo. È eretico dire: Dio Padre, Figlio e Spirito Santo, perché Dio non è un aggettivo e il Padre, il Figlio e lo Spirito Santo sono persone divine, non manifestazioni della divinità. Ogni Persona divina è uguale e distinta l’una dall’altra. Uguale per natura, autorità, potere, divinità, saggezza, conoscenza, volontà, ecc. Distinto nella Persona e nell’origine. Ma ogni Persona Divina NON è diversa né separata dall’altra. Perché ciò che è diverso va in un’altra direzione, mentre le Persone della Trinità vivono in perfetta Unità e Comunione. Né sono separate, perché ciò che è separato è stato tagliato fuori dall’altro, mentre le Persone della Trinità vivono insieme nell’Unica Divinità di Dio.

4. Nella Santissima Trinità ci sono solo QUATTRO relazioni: La relazione del Padre al Figlio, che si chiama generazione attiva. La relazione del Figlio al Padre, che si chiama generazione passiva, o relazione dell’essere generato. La relazione del Padre e del Figlio allo Spirito Santo, che si chiama spirazione attiva. E la relazione dello Spirito Santo al Padre e al Figlio, che si chiama spirazione passiva, o la relazione dell’essere spirato o del respirare.

5. Nella Santissima Trinità ci sono solo CINQUE nozioni o proprietà personali: l’essere non nato, che è proprietà personale del Padre; la paternità, o essere generatore, che è proprietà personale del Padre; la filiazione, o essere nato figlio, che è proprietà personale del Figlio; la spirazione, o essere spiratore, cioè chi respira, che è proprietà personale del Padre e del Figlio, e la spirazione passiva, o essere spirato, che è proprietà personale dello Spirito Santo. Si noti che il Padre ha 3 proprietà personali (essere non generato, Paternità, Spirazione attiva), il Figlio ne ha 2 (Filiazione, Spirazione attiva) e lo Spirito Santo ne ha 1 (Spirazione passiva).

Si noti che il nome di alcune delle Relazioni e delle Nozioni è lo stesso, perché come Relazioni chiamano ciò che collega le persone, ma come Nozioni chiamano le caratteristiche distintive delle singole Persone.