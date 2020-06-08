28 Febbraio 2013: Congedo dai Cardinali, Bergoglio sta per ridere alle 2:37?

Il Commentario di Frà Bugnolo sul video

Alle 2:37 si vede il Cardinale Jorge Mario Bergoglio accanto il Cardinale Zen. Zen sembra indignato come fosse stava guardano un teatro dell’assurdità. Bergoglio sembra da ridere alle parole di Sodano, che dice che i Cardinale sempre hanno voluto di accompagnare il Santo Padre nel suo cammino!

E Papa Benedetto? Sembra essere drogato, con la più brutta faccia mai ha avuto durante il suo Pontificato.

Ma alle 8:40 Bergoglio da il segno di mano massonico.

La Televisione Vaticana durante il servizio fa forze di mostrare Cardinale Bergoglio, Bertone e Tagle. Coincidenze?

Decide tu!

ENGLISH

This video shows the last address of Pope Benedict XVI to the College of Cardinals, which took place on Feb. 28, 2013, in the Sala Clementina, at the Vatican. The Sala Clementina is at the center of the City State and is adjacent to the Monastery of Mater Ecclesiae, where Pope Benedict XVI now resides.

At 2:37 one can see Cardona Bergoglio next to Cardinal Zen. Zen seems indignant as if watching a theatre of the absurd. Bergoglio seem as if he is going to laugh, at the words of Cardinal Sodano, that the Cardinals have always wanted to accompany the Holy Father in his path!

And Pope Benedict XVI? He seems drugged, and has one of his most ugly visages during his pontificate.

But at 8:40 in this video, Bergoglio gives the masonic hand sign.

TV Vatican has notably made efforts during this transmission to show you Cardinals Bergoglio, Bertone and Tagle. A coincidence?

I will let you decide!