Meloni announces Protests tomorrow and June 4th

Tomorrow, Fratelli di Italia, headed by Giorgia Melloni will protest in the Piazza del Popolo con Matteo Salvini and the Lega. There will be 100 other similar protests in piazzas throughout Italy on the same day by the same parties.

Then on June 4, a national protest let by both parties will be held in the Circus Maximus, next to the Palatine Hill, here at Rome, open to all.

The protest for June 2, was previously announced to be at 10 A.M., but Melloni asks that no one else comes to avoid violating social distancing.