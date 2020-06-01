News

Meloni announces Protests tomorrow and June 4th

Leave a comment

Tomorrow, Fratelli di Italia, headed by Giorgia Melloni will protest in the Piazza del Popolo con Matteo Salvini and the Lega. There will be 100 other similar protests in piazzas throughout Italy on the same day by the same parties.

Then on June 4, a national protest let by both parties will be held in the Circus Maximus, next to the Palatine Hill, here at Rome, open to all.

The protest for June 2, was previously announced to be at 10 A.M., but Melloni asks that no one else comes to avoid violating social distancing.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.