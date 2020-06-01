Allen Dulles, who was he? and whom did he serve?

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This is a must watch video on the history of the CIA. It explains how the CIA was operative in the assassination of Pope John Paul I, and also sheds light on why the successor of that pope worked so closely with the CIA and made one of Dulles’ nephews a Cardinal. Dulles was a relative of the Rockefellers, who with Bill Gates are now pushing the Corona Stunt, a stunt fully endorsed by Bergoglio.

After watching this video, I think that you might be able to see that Vatican II and the entire chaos in the Church in the last 70 years might have a lot to do with Allen Dulles and his vision for the world and his deep life long collaboration with freemasonry and the Nazi Party. It may also explain where Trad Inc. gets its money and why they refuse to admit Bergoglio is a heretic or uncanonical.