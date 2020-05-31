That it is heresy to say that the Papal Primacy can be separated from the Bishopric of Rome

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
Heresy is a denial of revealed truth.
So, the title of this article, since it runs contrary to opinions cited by Dr. Mazza in his recent discussions with Dr. Taylor Marshall and Anne Barnhardt/Mark Docherty, I will lay it out in simple form, without a discussion, to allow you to look directly at the argument in strict logical form.
- Heresy is a denial of revealed truth.
- Revealed truth contains Scripture and Tradition.
- Tradition contains Divine and Apostolic Tradition.
- Apostolic Tradition contains both the teaching and the judgements of the Apostles.
- The Roman Pontiff is servant of the Deposit of the Faith, not its lord.
- Therefore, the Roman Pontiff cannot legitimately act or teach contrary to the Deposit of the Faith.
- Therefore, the Roman Pontiff cannot legitimately act or teach contrary to Divine or Apostolic Tradition.
- Therefore, the Roman Pontiff cannot legitimately act or teach contrary to Apostolic Tradition.
- Therefore, the Roman Pontiff cannot legitimately act or teach contrary to the judgements of the Apostles.
- It was a judgement of Saint Peter to die at Rome and entrust his office to the Church of Rome.
- Therefore, the Successors of Saint Peter cannot legitimately separate the Papal Primacy from the Roman. See.
- Therefore, those who say he can legitimately separate them speak heresy.
Quod Erat Demonstrandum.
+ + +
