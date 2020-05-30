News

Mons. Gianrico Ruzza nominated by Bergoglio for Civitavecchia-Tarquinia

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The new nomine by Bergoglio for the Diocese of Civitavecchia-Tarquinia is Mons. Gianrico Ruzza, a priest of the Diocese of Rome, who was pastor of the Titular Church where Cardinal Bergoglio sat before he took power in the Vatican.

While the announcement has not been made formally, our sources indicate the decision has been made. In the above video, you can see Father Ruzza fawning over the newly elected Bergoglio.

Here is another of him, preaching this March 21, 2020. The theme of his homily is ironically, We have to open our eyes to the truth, like the blind man healed by Christ. Of course, being a follower of Bergoglio, by “Christ” he does not really mean Jesus Christ.

 

