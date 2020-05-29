News

On Becoming Soliders of the Cross, Again!

Ordo Militaris Books

FOR THE YOUTH: Ages 12-Adult

On Becoming Soldiers of the Cross, Again!

by Andrew J. Baalman

bookThis is a fictional novel which takes a group of Christian youth from basic training to Iraq, in the war on terrorism. But on the way they become like the Crusaders of Old, under the spiritual direction of Father Jacques Hamel. It’s a great adventure which confronts the issues of the day from a profoundly Catholic point of view. pp. 134, with illustrations. Read the Author’s Preview of the Book, here.

(<– This is the actual cover of the Book)

This book is being published electronically, in PDF Format.

Publication Date:  May 13, 2019. All proceeds go to the Order.

CLICK THIS LINK TO GET YOUR COPY.

