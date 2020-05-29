FromRome.Info: An appeal for those who can & My dreams for Jesus

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I want to thank all who have and are supporting FromRome.Info, especially in this time of crisis, which has heavily impacted us all.

For that reason I am very thankful for all those who have continued to support FromRome.Info’s work nevertheless. Even without my asking.

As a Franciscan Brother, I live by begging, I do not have an income, retirement fund, savings account, insurance, or any other coverage. And I live month to month, having no benefactor to bankroll me, which is why I am so free to speak the unvarnished truth.

As a Franciscan consecrated to the Lord, all the support you give me goes to my works wherein I try to serve the cause of Jesus Christ and extend His Blessed Reign over the hearts of men, a work which is truly needed today, and which cannot be done without exposing lies and injustices, wherever they are found, in Church or State.

This spring, by the Lord’s Providence, FromRome.Info has grown its readership many times over and remains the only electronic newspaper in the English-speaking world which has no fear to say the truth about the violation of Canon Law in regard to Pope Benedict’s Renunciation, not to mention about basic human rights of Catholics and citizens during the COVID-19 Stunt.

And so for those who can still help out, despite the grave economic problems caused by ignorant and careless leaders who have trashed the economies of their nations, I would ask you to remember FromRome.Info, when you can.

DREAMS FOR JESUS

I dislike asking anyone to help me personally. I much prefer asking everyone to help advance the cause of Jesus Christ by works of mercy. For that reason, I will include here an appendix, to share with you my dreams for God, which I could accomplish or put into motion, if only I had some benefactors to support them:

Defend persecuted Christians from being persecuted: through an international association of Catholics providing security and defense services to the most vulnerable. I have been working on this since 2016, but the work cannot go forwrds without investors: See Ordo Militaris Inc., for more information about this, especially the video page, if you like to watch some videos about it. Re-establish the teaching of Scholastic Theology, in the manner which Saint Thomas Aquinas and Saint Bonaventure studied it at the University of Paris, in the 13th century. For this purpose I founded here in Italy a non-profit, called The Scholasticum, and at their website you can read more about it. But since we never found backers for the institute, it has not yet become a reality. Establish a Catholic Political Party in Italy to take back Italy for Jesus Christ, that is, to liberate Italy from the Masonic nations which have controlled her in since the time of the Risorgimento. I call this party, “Italy for Italians“, and you can read more about it in Italian here.

So, if you think I am a dreamer, I confess that I am. For Jesus everything, even my dreams. And if any of these be His will, I know He will send those persons who can made them a reality.

____________

Note: If you are wondering what is that flag behind my head, see here.

+ + +