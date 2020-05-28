Petition to Trump: Investigate Catholic Relief Services for promoting abortion

SIGN and FORWARD the petition!!!

Join me, Dr. Alan Keyes, Dr. Deal Hudson, Hon. Bob Marshall, and many other prominent Catholics to call upon Congress to investigate Catholic Relief Services (CRS)!

Today, we launched a White House Petition asking Congress to investigate CRS for violating the Mexico City Policy, and we’re asking you to sign and forward this important petition to everyone you know!

HERE’S THE DIRECT LINK TO THE PETITION!

As you already know, we’ve been publishing portions of a report detailing what we found through a year-long investigation of CRS projects in Africa. In Cameroon and Nigeria, we found that CRS created health referral networks that included organizations that were actively advocating for abortion in their respective countries. If CRS supplied those organizations with US aid funding, this would be a direct violation of the Mexico City Policy, and the only way to prove that is through a congressional inquest. And if we get 100,000 signatures on the petition within 30 days, we’ll get an official statement from the White House!

So, we’re asking you to please sign the petition and forward it on to as many pro-lifers and Catholics you know! And if you’d like to do more, we’ve set up a website called InvestigateCRS.com with additional ideas on what you can do.

If everyone on this list signed and forwarded this petition to just 10 people, we’d meet the 100,000 signature goal in no time!

So far, prominent Catholics endorsing this initiative are:

Alan L. Keyes, Former U.S. Asst. Sec. of State for International Organization Affairs

Bob Marshall, Former member of the Virginia State House of DelegatesIf everyone

Deal Hudson, President, Morley Institure of Church and Culture

Michael Voris, Founder and President of St. Michael’s Media/Church Militant

Chris Mangiaracina, Former FBI Money Laundering Investigator and current Principle of CMMC & Associates, LLC.

Janet Smith, Ph.d. Moral Theologian

John-Henry Westen, Co-Founder of LifeSiteNews

Stephen Brady, President, Roman Catholic Faithful

Liz Yore, Attorney and International Child Rights Advocate

Beverly Stephens, Editor Regina Magazine

Steve Skojec, Founder of One Peter Five

George Neumayr, Author of The Political Pope

M. K. Lambert, BA Div (Hons)

Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D.

Daniel Rabourdin, Film Director and Producer

Please join us right now and sign the petition. And then, forward it on!

As always, please pray for the Church, for our bishops and priests, and for Lepanto’s mission as we continue to unearth the truth and “restore all things to Christ.” (Col. 1:20)

Christus Vincit!

Michael Hichborn

President

Lepanto Insititute