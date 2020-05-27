News Riots in Minneapolis, USA, after Police kill handcuffed unarmed citizen May 27, 2020 From Rome Editor 2 Comments Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Riots in Minneapolis, USA, after Police kill handcuffed unarmed citizen”
Don’t want to think of what could (or should) happen to those police officers. Divine Justice.
But when you let tyrants trample on your constitutional rights, expect tyranny, expect blood shed.
Why did the people of Minneapolis have to see one of their locals die under the knee of a cop to get this mad as hell?
Any police force which is trained to put their knees on necks needs to be disbanded. But it happens. The US boarder guard is so trained, and simply for disagreeing with their crowd managment ideas, you can get killed by them.
