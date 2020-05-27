Archbishop Viganò omits faith in Jesus Christ and the Church in letter to Rabbi

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In response to the Open Letter on the Covid-Crisis which Archbishop Viganò published with the names of 13 bishops and several Cardinals, and which was subsequently signed by some 40,000 faithful, a Jewish Rabbi in Germany, by the name of Ahrens, objected in an editorial for a German Catholic publication, discounting the statement as an appeal to conspiracy theories.

In response, the Archbishop wrote a public letter to the Rabbi. In it he defends the truth of the problem with the Covid-19 response. And that is good. But in the process he betrays the Gospel and his Apostolic Mission, by writing:

Liquidare queste preoccupazioni – peraltro espresse anche da autorevoli personalità – come «teorie del complotto» non mi sembra un atteggiamento costruttivo: soprattutto se non si entra nel merito, confutando ciò che si ritiene non vero. Le chiedo quindi: in che cosa, in particolare, Lei non concorda con il testo dell’Appello? Cosa, dell’Appello, rappresenta per Lei uno «shock»? Mi creda: non avrei mai pensato che l’Appello potesse offenderLa; d’altra parte, per quale motivo un Rabbino dovrebbe sentirsi chiamato in causa, quando si parla di Nuovo Ordine Mondiale? Il Messia che Israele attende è Rex pacificus, Princeps pacis, Pater futuri saeculi: non un tiranno senza morale che domina il mondo sottomettendo gli uomini come schiavi. Questo è piuttosto l’Anticristo.

Which in English is:

To dismiss these concerns — expressed, moreover, also by authorative personalities — as “conspiracy theories” does not seem to be a constructive attitude: above all if one does not address the merit of the issue, by confusing it with what one regards as true. I ask you therefore: in what, in particular, do you disagree with the text of the Appeal? What in the Appeal represents for you a “shock”? Believe me: I would never have thought that the Appeal could be offensive to you; on the other hand, for what reason might a Rabbi feel called into the debate, when one is speaking of the New World Order? The Messiah which Israel is awaiting is the Rex pacificus, the Princeps pacis, the Pater futuri saeculi: not a tyrant without morals who dominates the world by making men submit like slaves. This is rather the Antichrist.

There the Archbishop leaves it. In the rest of the Letter he says nothing more of Jesus Christ or the Church. He has conceded that unbelieving Jews are Israel and that their Messiah is yet to come.

Together such affirmations represent a least a decision to be silent about Jesus, and worse a tacit consent in a theory of Two Messiahs, one for Jews and one for Christians, which a godless heresy.

Because while it is true that the Jews of old are Israel — named on account of their descent from Jacob whose name God changed after he wrestled with an Angel — Saint Paul speaks of their conversion only in regard to faith in Jesus Christ. Such a nation is Israel.

But Christ came, so that nation no longer is awaiting Him. They have either accepted Him or rejected him. There is no other Messiah to come.

But for the people of Israel which awaits another, Christ Himself said those were the sons of the Devil, not of Abraham. Nor can anyone, without playing games with words, theology and doctrine, claim that the Jews today are still waiting the Messiah. If they do not believe in Jesus and reject Him, then they are not awaiting him in any sense or stretch of the imagination!

Nay, rather, the real and true Israel is the Catholic Church and the Jews throughout the ages who have converted to the Faith. And Moses confirms this in Deuteronomy, where he says that those who reject the prophet to come after him, the Messiah, shall be cut off from the People of God by God Himself.

What the Archbishop has done might seem to him fine diplomacy, but Our Lord did not commission the Apostles as diplomats — as anyone who reads the Gospels and the Acts of the Apostles can see.

+ + +