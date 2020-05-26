This is the effect of the Corona Hype, a perfectly orchestrated world wide psyop to transform common persons into Soviet Agents of oppression.
No this is not Russia, this is New York City
Here is a commentary:
One thought on “The U.S.S.R. of New York City”
I’m happy to see that in the Corona Confusion, good sense prevails on Staten Island.
