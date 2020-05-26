Senator Martelli denounces the Italian Government for using Covid-19 as an excuse for Tyranny

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Senator Carlo Martelli, a member of the independent, Mixed Group, in the Italian Parliament, set out the true history of the Covid-19 response in Italy. The speach was given on May 26, 2020, I believe, but it is hard to determine since Google.com has censored the existence of his intervention from the web. First the original transcript, then an English translation. The transcript is a YouTube.com transcript, in which I have found one error, and there could be others.

TRANSCRIPT OF THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN

Prima volta in sette anni e mezzo che mi presento con un discorso scritto e preoccupa anche me stesso la cosa allora vorrei partire da qua perché: perchétutto quello che è successo da quando è stata fatta la dichiarazione dello stato di emergenza merita di essere raccontato, messo bene in fila, cioè tutti i fatti vanno messi bene in file osservati attentamente.

E prima di procedere con questa narrazione vorrei però far notare una cosa cioè mica penserete che per aver scritto fatti salvi DCPM precedenti questi vengano improvvisamente elevati al rango di norma primaria, cioè diventino leggi comportata normativa il potere modificativo di altre leggi, no, perché se pensate questo pensate sbagliato.

Detto questo, vediamo un po questa narrazione questa storia, questo ‘cosa è successo?’ Io partirei dalla prima fase che potrei chiamare fase preliminare: un periodo pre-crisi quando ancora si commentavano i video di quello che succedeva da altre parti veri o falsi, che fossero in quel periodo come giustamente è, ciascuno aveva la sua opinione su come si sarebbe dovuto procedere se la cosa si fosse verificato in Italia.

E anche nell’ambiente medico nell’ambiente degli specialisti che non hanno neanche loro la verità in tasca come insegna il nostro immunologo da salotto che ogni domanda risponde sempre, “Io questa cosa non la so, ma nessun’altra”. Cioè, immaginate in un esame universitario se lo studente che avete davanti a ogni domanda vi dicesse, “Noi questa cosa non la so, ma nessun’altra”, io direi, “Guarda. Allora fai una cosa: torni la prossima volta quando sai quello che ti chiedo non quando vuoi parlare di quello che dici tu!”

Ebbene queste persone avevano una pluralità di opinioni. Questa pluralità di opinioni nella fase 1 fase proprio nella quale siamo entrati in media stress è venuta meno cioè a questo punto le categorie che erano più esposte mediaticamente cioè ambiente medico l’ambiente dei ricercatori, l’ambiente politico, l’ambiente dell’informazione hanno cominciato a cantare tutti la stessa la stessa musica, la stessa messa, cioè è diventata una specie di pensiero unico nazionale e questo che cosa è diventato, è diventato, una gara al catastrofismo, cioè chi la sparava più grossa questo ho avuto come effetto collaterale la paura, cioè gli italiani si sono impauriti anche perché li avete piazzati in casa con la televisione che li limes meritava.

Voglio proprio usare l’espressione memorizzare non incrociare perché il signor messmer in questo caso potrebbe dire qualcosa e quindi un atteggiamento molto umano ha fatto, sì, che la paura di chi parlava è diventata la paura di tutti, cioè la paura del politico di bruciarsi se avesse fatto la decisone presa la decisione sbagliata, quella del dell’immunologo da salotto che avesse detto la cosa sbagliata in quel momento che poi si fosse verificata come sbagliata dopo.

O quel giornalista che si faceva bucare portando avanti una notizia che non era con la buona se sarebbero bruciati. Quindi tutti quanti hanno mirato la propria preservazione e questo, secondo me, è stato il primo errore — non è più grosso ma il primo — perché chi esercita il potere che è quello dell’informazione o è quello della salute o è quello politico non può permettersi questa mancanza di professionalità non può permettersi che la propria paura diventi la paura di qualcun altro e quindi sulla base della paura avete praticamente messo guinzaglio e museruola questa qua ai cittadini il guinzaglio apparentemente virtuale, non più di 200 metri da casa ma, è diventato un intaglio reale.

Per che cosa è successo che la gente ha paura di uscire di casa. La gente ha cominciato avere paura paura di tutto compreso.

E qua il secondo è il più grave errore comprese le persone che avevano una divisa le forze dell’ordine. Cosa è successo praticamente, avete fatto uscire dalla quarta parete rompere alla quarta parete al vigile di alberto sordi quello che è molto poco professionalmente esercitava ruolo di vigile, con addosso la divisa di vigile, e quindi noi abbiamo visto cose assurde. Ci abbiamo visto che la municipale secondo folli ordinanze doveva aprire la busta della spesa delle persone per controllare se la spesa era coerente con l’ordinanza! che diceva di spendere più di 50 euro! Ma il governo avrebbe dovuto dire a questa gente che questa è una perquisizione personale e richiede un’autorizzazione oppure le esibizioni di uno scontrino, ma neanche la gdf ti può chiedere lo scontrino più. Puoi, può chiedere la prova dell’acquisto ma non può controllare quanto hai speso e quindi ‘qual è l’importo?’ e ‘cosa hai comprato?” e questa cosa qua non è stata detta!

Avreste dovuto prendere questa gente i sindaci dire, “Caro sindaco siccome il governo ha avocato a sé la gestione tutte le ordinanze più restrittive sono automaticamente!” E uscita la sentenza del Consiglio di Stato che ha detto quello che ha fatto il Sindaco di Messina è una follia, “e quindi andava censurate la sua ordinanza di cadere questo fa giurisprudenza costituzionale.”

Però naturalmente nessuno ha detto nulla! Forse facevano comodo provvedimenti ancora più e sentivi che impari vano le persone! Io credo che non faccia comodo a nessuno che la gente abbia paura nelle forze dell’ordine che nella maggior parte dei casi si sono comportati e professionalmente e in pochi casi — ma purtroppo in questo, una questa situazione di compressione dei diritti costituzionali, non è anche a chi esercita il potere: non è permesso non solo di oltrepassare la linea ma neanche di provare a spostarla in questa situazione!

Andava chiarito che la mancanza di professionalità non era ammissibile che bisognava avere la perfetta conoscenza delle norme, per esempio, che non si può imporre un autocertificazione. La legge da la facoltà di autocertificare non l’obbligo!

Io non posso essere costretto a meno che non ci sia un provvedimento di portata normativa che cambia la 44 3 445 del 2000, io non possa essere costretto a dovuto certificare, e men che meno, certi ad autocertificare il mio stato di salute! Cosa che è espressamente vietata da quella norma articolo 49!

Bene cosa è successo successivamente, successivamente a questo che naturalmente in un sistema imperfetto. Dove esiste anche la rete. Sono cominciate a circolare altre notizie confermate, cose del tipo, “Ma nelle altre nazioni non fanno questo!”, oppure articoli di giornale palesemente fuorvianti, come un ragazzo di 30 anni, il più giovane è morto per coronavirus! e poi in piccolo era in coma da tre anni e irreversibili e gli avevano sparato in testa. Questo è giornalismo! Questa informazione no! Però siccome poi qualcuno ha iniziato a farmi notare, è scattato il Ministero Unico della Verità, che potrei definire il custode della verità unica nazionale. Quello che decide cosa è giusto, cosa non è giusto, cosa va rimosso, cosa va censurato — e quindi

E quindi cosa è successo? è successo che sono state rimosse interviste a premi nobel che sono stati delegittimati! Ha ! Ormai è vecchio, oppure al più grande virologo mondiale — di dire che detiene il 5 per cento di tutte le citazioni mondiali in questa, in questo, in questo campo — Vedete per me che sono veramente un uomo di scienza perché la matematica modestamente l’unica scienza esatta da 4000 anni dire che siccome la comunità scientifica scaricato una persona allora quello che dice non è valido! è un po come dire, “Io non sono d’accordo con la teoria della gravitazione newton, quindi adesso mirato torni sull’albero!” “Perché siccome io ti ho scaricato le tue affermazioni non sono più valide!”

Un medico scaricato dall’ordine non è più un medico. Non ha, più, non sa più niente e possiamo andare avanti all’infinito!

Allora questo è quello che voi avete creato! Equa vado alla parte finale.

La parte finale è che voi avete fatto l’errore più grave di tutti. Avete sfoga nato quello che in altri tempi avremmo chiamato il deep state, lo stato profondo, cioè lo stato dietro lo stato che prende decisioni senza legittimazione popolare. E questo state sono quelle che chiamate trust force, le unità operative che decidono autonomamente, chiedono uno scudo penale.

E la domanda vera che tutti ci dobbiamo porre, “Ma a queste persone che fanno queste unità operative che imputa?” Arrivano c’è chi ha un canale preferenziale con quella persona che sta a Londra. Può proporre di inserire qualche cosa nei decreti e il cittadino non lo saprà mai. Allora nel momento in cui il potere esecutivo delega ad uno stato culto a un deep state l’esecuzione di procedimenti e provvedimenti che a detta del governo cambieranno la vita degli italiani.

Io credo che la parola complottista non la potete più usare perché siete voi il complotto! Siete voi che avete sdoganato questa pratica che è il peggio della democrazia, ma ..

[Here the president of the Senate rings the bell indicating the speaker is about to use up his time]

.. che purtroppo .. Chiudere con l’ultima frase che purtroppo è nel pieno progetto di uno dei fondatori del partito del maggiore, partito che c’è qua dentro per il quale la democrazia doveva essere sostituita da un’altra cosa, perché il parlamento era superato e le decisioni le prendeva la rete nella sua collettività!

Bene questa non è democrazia!

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF TRANSCRIPT

This is the first time in seven and a half years that I show up with a written speech and it worries me too, so I would like to start from here because: because everything that has happened since the declaration of the state of emergency deserves to be told, put well in line, i.e. all the facts should be put well in line carefully observed.

And before proceeding with this narration, however, I would like to point out one thing, however, that is, you might not think that for having written without prejudice in previous DCPMs, these are suddenly elevated to the rank of the primary norm, that is, to have the power to modify other laws, it becomes a law, no, because if you think this, you are thinking wrongly.

Having said that, let’s see this narrative, this story, this ‘what happened? I would start from the first phase that I could call the preliminary phase: a pre-crisis period when we were still commenting on the videos of what was happening in other real or false parts of the world, whether they were in that period. As it rightly is, everyone had his or her opinion on how it should have proceeded if the thing had happened in Italy.

And also in the medical environment, in the environment of specialists who don’t even have the truth in their pockets, as our TV immunologist teaches, that to every question always answers, “I don’t know this thing, but no one else does”. I mean, imagine in a university exam if the student in front of each question said, “I don’t know this thing, but no one else does”, I would say, “Look. So do one thing: come back next time when you know what I’m asking, not when you want to talk about it!”

Well, these people had a plurality of opinions. This plurality of opinions in phase 1, the very phase in which we entered into the medium stress phase, has now disappeared, i.e. at this point the categories that were most exposed mediatically, i.e. medical environment, researcher environment, political environment, information environment all started singing the same music, the same mass, that is, it has become a kind of single national thought and this what has become, has become, a race to catastrophe, that is who made it bigger, it had as a side effect: fear, that is, the Italians were scared also because you placed them at home with the television that at times served them badly.

I really want to use the expression memorize, not crucify, because Mr. Messmer in this case could say something and then a very human attitude has made, yes, that the fear of those who spoke has become the fear of everyone, that is the fear of the politician to burn if he made the wrong decision, that of the living-room immunologist who said the wrong thing at that time that then occurred as wrong afterwards.

Or that reporter who was getting hits by carrying on a news story that wasn’t with the good news, if they would be burned. So everyone aimed at their own preservation and this, in my opinion, was the first mistake — it’s not bigger but the first — because whoever exercises the power that is the power of information or is the power of health or is the power of politics can’t afford this lack of professionalism, can’t afford that their fear becomes the fear of someone else, and so on the basis of fear you practically put a leash and muzzle on this one, on the citizens. an apparently virtual leash, not more than 200 meters from home, but which became a real chain.

For what has happened is that people are afraid to leave the house. People started to be afraid of everything.

And here the second is the biggest mistake including people who had a law enforcement uniform. What practically happened, you made out of the fourth wall, a breach in the fourth wall of democracy, you made policeman deaf, what is very unprofessionally exercised in the role of policeman, wearing the uniform of policeman, and then we saw absurd things. We saw that the town hall according to crazy ordinances ordered the opening of people’s grocery bags to check if the expenditure was consistent with the ordinance! which said that you had to spend more than 50 euros! But the government should have told these people that this is a personal search also requires a permit or a receipt, but not even the Guardia di Finanza can ask you for the receipt anymore. You can, you can ask for proof of purchase but you can’t check how much you spent and so ‘what is the amount?’ and ‘what did you buy?’ and this has not been said!

You should have taken these people to take, the mayors and say, “Dear mayor since the government has taken over the management, all the more restrictive ordinances are automatically void!” And it came out the ruling of the Council of State that said what the Mayor of Messina did is madness, “and therefore there has to be censored this order, to drop this makes constitutional sense.”

But of course no one said anything. Perhaps there were more convenient measures and you people feel that you learn in vain! I don’t think it suits anyone that people are afraid of the police forces that in most cases have behaved professionally and in a few cases — but unfortunately in this, such a situation of the repression of constitutional rights, it is also not allowed to those who exercise power: it is not allowed, not only to cross the line, but not even to try to move it in this situation!

It had to be made clear that lack of professionalism was not admissible, that one had to have perfect knowledge of the rules, for example, that one could not impose self-certification. The law gives the right to self-certify, not the obligation!

I cannot be forced unless there is a regulatory measure that changes the Law 44 3 445 of 2000. I cannot be forced to certify, let alone certify my state of health! This is expressly prohibited by Article 49 of that law!

Well what happened after that? after that of course in an imperfect system. Where the internet also exists. Other confirmed news began to circulate, things like, “But in other countries they don’t do this!”, or blatantly misleading newspaper articles, like a 30-year-old boy, the youngest died of coronavirus! and then in small letters, “He was in a coma for three years and irreversibly so, and had been shot in the head.” That’s journalism! This information is not! But then someone started to point it out to me, and then the Single Ministry of Truth, which I could call the National Unique Truth Keeper, was triggered. The one who decides what is right, what is not right, what should be removed, what should be censored — and thus..

So what happened? What happened was that Nobel prize-winning interviews were removed and delegitimized! Ha! Now he is old! or to the world’s greatest virologist — to say that he holds 5% of all world citations in this, in this, in this field — “You see for me, who am really a man of science, because mathematics modestly speaking is the only exact science for 4000 years, I say that since the scientific community dumped a person then what he says is not valid!” It’s a bit like saying, “I don’t agree with Newton’s gravitation theory, so you apple, aim now to go back up into the tree!” “Because since I dumped you, your statements are no longer valid!”

A doctor dumped from the Order of Docors, is no longer a doctor. He no longer has, no longer knows anything, and we can go on forever on our own path!

Then ,this is what you have created! I’m going to the final part.

The final part is that you’ve made the biggest mistake of all. You have given vent to what in other times we would have called the deep state, the state behind the state, that makes decisions without popular legitimacy. And this state is what you call a trust force, the operational units that decide autonomously, asking for a criminal immunity for themselves.

And the real question that we all have to ask ourselves, “What about these people who make these task forces that are charged with ruling?” There are those who have a preferential channel to that person in London. He can propose to put something in the decrees and the public will never know it. So at the moment the executive power os delegating to the deep state the execution of proceedings and measures that according to the government will change the lives of Italians for ever.

I believe that you can no longer use the word conspiracy theorist, because you are the conspiracy! It is you who have declared this practice, which is the worst of democracy, but …

[Here the president of the Senate rings the bell

indicating the speaker is about to use up his time]

.. which unfortunately .. I close with the last sentence that unfortunately is in the declared project of one of the founders of the party of the majority, the party that is in here, for which democracy had to be replaced by something else, because the parliament was outdated and decisions are to be made by the network of his friends!

Well, that’s not democracy!

