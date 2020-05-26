Salvini: Italian Senatorial Council votes against trying me for blocking “the Spagnola”

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This regards the second case against Matteo Salivni, who in his capacity as Minister of the Interior in the previous government of in which 5 Stelle and his own party, the Lega, governed, he prevented the disembarkment of a NGO owned Ship, known as the Spagnola, which had already been offered portage at other ports in the Mediterranean.

This event took place at the end of 2018, some 17 months ago.

Open Arms — which is in favor of unauthorized immigration — tweeted about the matter with this video:

Così è iniziata la notte sull'#OpenArms. Più di 300 persone salvate da una morte sicura in mare. Le immagini raccontano bene il freddo che fa, l'emergenza più immediata da affrontare. Senza un porto di sbarco e con Malta che ha rifiutato l'invio di viveri,

non è #Natale #Med. pic.twitter.com/F8gE3CGPpO — Open Arms IT (@openarms_it) December 22, 2018

This decision of the committee in the Italian Senate is only the first phase. Now, the matter goes to the full Senate, where the ruling party which already voted to remove Salvini’s immunity as a Minister, so he could be tried for a similar case, is likely to vote to send him to trial, nevertheless, for this second case.

This action against Salvini is according to many voices here in Italy a political strategy used in the last 20 years. As soon as anyone even slightly honest enters politics to suscite legal cases against him to put him in prison and remove him from politics forever.