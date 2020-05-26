News

Protest against Government, May 23 at Rome

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This protest took place at the Piazza del Popolo. In it the speaker denounces the Corona Controls which were and are completely improportionate to the actual threat of the Virus. He denounces the Government of Giuseppe Conte as masons.

He says in Switzerland and Germany they no longer use masks and allow restaurants to open where everyone eats as before. But not in Italy. So he asks, “Is the virus in Germany different than the virus in Italy?”

“The Virus was instrumentalized to massacre us!” To reduce us to poverty so that foreigners can buy up our nation.

The speaker says that the Italian Government is an accomplice of the international lobby which are massonic satanists.

He says that the Euro was a Franco-German instrument to impoverish Italy. He says that the prime ministers since then have also been their servants, not those of Italy. Servants of the Bilderbergs, he says.

He identifies himself as a hotel owner.

He decries the poor who have had no help from the state and prevented from working for 3 months. Fear has been used to make us slaves, he says.

