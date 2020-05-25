News

May 25: Pope St. Gregory VII

“I have loved justice and hated iniquity; therefore, I die in exile.”

EPITAPH ON THE TOMB OF THE SAINT, IN THE CATHEDRAL OF SALERNO, ITALY

640px-Salerno_PopeGregoriousVIITomb

Let us pray.
O God, the strength of those who trust in You, Who fortified blessed Gregory, Your Confessor and Pontiff, with the virtue of firmness to protect the freedom of the Church, grant us, by his example and intercession, bravely to overcome all evil.
Through Jesus Christ, thy Son our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, ever one God, world without end.
R. Amen.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints:

