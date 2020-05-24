News US Deep State Propaganda, posing as independent media May 24, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “US Deep State Propaganda, posing as independent media”
Lots, make that most, of folks will agree with the argument for staying home and watching Netflix during the lockdown. Schools stopped teaching pupils how to think years ago, along with history, civics and economics. We are most a nation of wussy followers.
LikeLike