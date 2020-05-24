The time to return en masse to Ancient Roman Rite has come!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

You do not see me write often about the Latin Mass, but that is not because I am not in favor of it. The Novus Ordo is a perfect doctrinal and liturgical and formative disaster in every possible way, even in the vernacular used.

But the recent phobias which have been intentionally induced in the masses by globalists who want total domination of every aspect of everyone’s life, is now the occasion to say something that was not taken seriously in modern times, when plagues and epidemics rarely occur and rarely kill with the frequency and inexplicability of past ages.

What am I speaking about?

It is this: the Ancient Roman Rite is more hygienic.

Consider the following comparisons

In the Novus Ordo, the priest says mass facing the people, so if he sneezes, or if any of them sneeze, someone is more likely to get infected. But in the Ancient Roman Rite, the priest celebrates ad orientem, that is, facing the apex of the nave and with his back to the narthex (the lobby at the doors on the west side), thus shielding him from sneezes from the faithful, and them from his own. In the Novus Ordo, the altar is closer to the people, wheras in the ancient rite it was at the head of the sanctuary, much further away from the pews. In the Novus Ordo, the canon is much longer, and since it is said aloud, the priest must strive to enunciate it more dramatically, which causes many more explosions of human spittle during the pronunciations, than in the Ancient Roman Rite where the canon is said softly without any strong labial movements, which cause such things. In the Novus Ordo, there is no separation of the Sanctuary (presbytery) from the main section of the nave, which is often on the same level, whereas in the Ancient Roman Rite the churches had a sanctuary which was 3, 5, 7 or even 9 steps higher than the rest of the nave, and was guarded by a communion rail, or rood screen. In the Novus Ordo, many more words are said aloud by both the priest and the faithful, than in the Ancient Roman Rite, where for the most part the congregation remains quite and prayerful. In the Novus Ordo, missalettes are placed in the pews which are shared daily by everyone, thus increasing diffusion of any germs, whereas in the Ancient Roman Rite there was no need, and those who did, brought their own personal missal, which they alone touched. In the Novus Ordo, the congregation is asked to sing together everything, thus increasing by many orders of magnitude the amount of atmosphere in the Church which shares germs, but in the Ancient Roman Rite the priest or a single cantor chanted the propers of the Mass of the day. In the Novus Ordo, the sign of peace is a close physical handshake or hug shared by everyone at every mass, whereas in the Ancient Roman Rite it is a brief gesture between the Priest and the deacon and subdeacon at high mass only. In the Novus Ordo, incense for the most part as been abandoned, but in the Ancient Roman Rite incense, especially myrrh which has natural antiseptic properties, was frequently used on high feast days when the largest numbers gathered together in the Church. In the Novus Ordo, the faithful are encouraged if not made to feel guilty, if they do not share the Most Precious Blood from the same chalice, whereas in the Ancient Roman Rite the chalice was reserved to the Priest. In the Novus Ordo, there is concelebration and often even other ministers who stand next to the altar at every mass, whereas in the Ancient Roman Rite there is no concelebration, and even at high mass the Deacon and subdeacon stand at a distance and during the canon at the back of the priest celebrating. In the Novus Ordo, the Most Blessed Sacrament is often placed in the hands of the faithful who have been touching the pews, missalettes and one another, but in the Ancient Roman Rite it is placed upon the tongue of a kneeling communicant, so that the priest can more easily do so without encountering their saliva.

Therefore, I say, even if you believe the hype of Coronavirus, or whether you simply are more conscientious now of the need of hygiene, you should be able to see that the time for a universal and complete restoration of the Ancient Roman Rite has come.

May God grant it so!

____________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is of Pope Benedict XVI offering the Most Precious Blood of Jesus Christ to the Eternal Father.

+ + +