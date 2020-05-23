News

Mayor: Please do not go to Church!

The YouTube Channel of Complicit Clergy, has this to add, about this Mayor in Minnesota, USA:

City of New Brighton Mayor Val Johnson announced that she is planning “to enforce the law” and restrict citizens from attending Church in her community. Concerned citizens can email her at val.johnson@newbrightonmn.gov or call her at 651-491-3364.

  1. A CITY MAYOR’S WORD IS NOT THE “LAW”. THEY ARE NOT ROMAN EMPERORS OR DICTATORS. PUT THEM IN JAIL FOR ATTACKING CIVIL LIBERTIES (AS PROTECTED BY THE CONSTITUTION) AND THROW EM’ IN JAIL!!

