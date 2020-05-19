Germany’s Constitutional Court: EU Central Bank’s Bond Purchases are unconstitutional and unlawful

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

On May 5, 2020, the Bundesverfassungsgericht, German’s Federal Constitutional Court, handed down a ruling which is sending shock waves through the Eurozone and through the European Union: Bond purchases by the EU Central Bank of German Government Bonds are unconstitutional and unlawful, so long as the purchases are not authorized by the German Government and the German Parliament.

The EU Central Bank has been buying the government bonds of EU Member States in an financial maneuver called quantitative easing. By this means it has sought to prevent the national bankruptcies of Italy and Spain, for example, whose governmental spending for decades has exceeded the revenue of each of their governments.

Since March of 2015, the EU Central Bank has purchased 2.7 Trillion Euros word of governmental debt, the equivalent of about 3.2 Trillion US Dollars. The entire national debt of Italy is about 2.4 Trillion Euro, and that of Spain in 2018 was about 1.2 billion US dollars.

The defiant ruling of the German High Court will likely be followed by courts in Poland and Hungary which have long complained about the arrogation of right by the EU Institutions.

But without the purchase of government debt, the EU is likely to break apart, as it would mean the economic collapse of chief members of the Euro Zone and the severe devaluation of the Euro.

In addition, the heightened risk of such collapses will spur political movements across the continent which want out of the EU after the manner of the UK.

