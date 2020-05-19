Avv. Polacco: The New Norms of the Italian government are designed to destroy the family and small businesses

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

First, in response to Attorney Polacco’s request, thousands of petitions have been sent to the two Houses of Parliament at Rome, requests for the annulment of all the fines imposed on the citizenry during the Covid-19 crisis, as has already been granted in other countries such as Albania. At the end of this video, Polacco says the Senate has begun to take action on this matter. Keep sending these petitions, he adds.

As FromRome.Info reported this morning, in the video which analysed the gestures of Giuseppe Conte to unmask his true intentions: to destroy the family, the savings, and the small businesses of Italy.

As Attorney Edoardo Polacco brings to light, in this video, not only has Conte’s government shamed Italy, which at Rome was the source of jurisprudence in ancient times with Roman Law, but in the matter of a few days, there have been established in Italy more norms to be observed by the people that ever were in the last 30 years of history of the Italian parliament.

From my point of view, this is a sign that Conte is attempting to set up a Marxist Totalitarian State by legislating the way to it.

To destroy families, the new norms from the Government, the Regions and the Mayors of Cities are so complex, it is easy for the police — whom Polacco says have been ordered to fine as many citizens as possible for any violation — to invent a reason to fine anyone at any time.

To destroy small businesses, the new norms are so complex that a small business with employees might have to spend up to a million euros to observe the new norms without any financial support form the government to do so.

The absurdity of the norms from Conte’s government is shown in this, that it has closed the thermal baths throughout Italy, even though it is known that the hot waters of such places are the most hygienic in the world, not to mention that the virus cannot live in hot water!

To destroy small businesses which have a store which is 450 sq feet of space, only 1 customer is allowed in at one time! At that rate, no business could survive! — Attorney asks rhetorically: Have you decided to destroy every small business man in this category? Is that the reason for this law?

As regards the medical masks — though the head of the Civil Protection Service himself said to an audience of 8 million on TV that it serves no purpose to wear one and he himself does not wear one — there is no scientific proof that it is helpful to wear one, rather they then to determine that they are harmful. In the new Decree-Law, the wearing of the masks is required in all interior spaces open to the public where it may happen that the social distance required not be observed. Thus, it is written in such a way to require that the mask always be worn, since it is based on a possibility which the business owner is responsible to maintain! Thus aiming to destroy him with the sanctions for violation which go from 300 to 7000 of euros!

Then, in Lazio, the Regional government has made illegal, for the next 30 days, that lovers go for a walk or to a bar or restaurant together! You can imagine, with the nature of Italians, how many might end up with a fine in the region around Rome!

The new norms, therefore, have been written in such a way as to turn the Police into a Mafia which can destroy any business they want or that the ruling party or Government wants. This is thus not only a law to destroy the economy but to destroy all civil liberty of free speech and political activity.

The Attorney Polacco says he still believes in jurisprudence, though he says that the courts are no longer functioning and the district attorneys are taking no action to defend the constitutional and human rights of the citizens, they have all bent over and surrendered to the agenda of Conte.

He concludes by saying that it is not the Virus which has put Italy on her knees, but the disorder in the government of the country.

+ + +