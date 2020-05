In this video, Engineer Carlo Negri speaks of the tweet of the U.N. Ambassador of Human Rights:

@realDonaldTrump S.O.S Mister President:serious violations of human rights to the Italian people with the excuse of the coronavirus by government. Alicia Erazo,CIDHU International High Commissioner for Human Rights,for Europe,Asia an Oceania. pic.twitter.com/DdF0LoIAaS — Alicia erazo (@ALICIAERAZO) May 15, 2020

As can be seen from the tweet, the comment was directed to President Trump, by the High Commissioner, Alicia Erazo on May 15, 2020.

But as of today, May 18, 2020, no major newspaper in Italy or the USA has covered the news.

THERE IS COMPLETE CENSORSHIP to defend the tyranny of Giuseppe Conte!