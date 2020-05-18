Anti-Church of Rome: Catholics forbidden to attend the Virus Mass

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

We should always speak the truth. We should speak the truth to lies and to liars, whether they be peers, inferiors or even superiors. We should speak the truth to power or to those without power.

We should always speak the truth, because we are Christians.

We should always speak the truth because every human being is made in the image and likeness of the Truth and thus deserves to hear the truth from us.

So imagine my dismay to see a poster on the doors of a Church here at Rome telling Catholics not to dare enter the Church.

The poster appeared on the doors on Sunday, May 17. Today is Monday, May 18. And as of today the Dictator Giuseppe Conte “has permitted” the Catholic Church in Italy to resume public masses. BUT ONLY ON CERTAIN CONDITIONS.

The condition first of all is that you accept Giuseppe Conte as Dictator and Head of the Church in Italy, with power to alter the rubrics of the Mass and exclude dissidents to his psychotic politics, in which the virus is as lethal as the plague.

If, however, you accept Conte as head of the Church — which is an outrageous and blasphemous heresy — then you can attend Mass in communion with the Antipope of Antipopes, Bergoglio.

Here are photos of the Poster:

For those who do not read Italian, here is a complete translation in English:

THE DIOCESE OF ROME

PARISH OF ….

Dear Faithful, Welcome to church to pray together. I invite you to respect the norms of security. I wish you a good celebration!

Signed, the Pastor

ATTENTION

The number of faithful permitted in this Church is 70

DO NOT ENTER!

If you are a person with a bodily temperature equal or above 37.5 degrees Celsius or who had contact with persons who were positive for SARS-COV2 in recent days.

AN OBLIGATION TO

Enter and leave by means of the indicates accesses respecting the distance of 1.5 meters from other faithful.

Wear the Mask

Avoid groupings in the sacred spaces of the Church first of all, during and after the celebration

Maintain at least 1 meter distance from the person near you.

Do not exchange the sign of peace.

Receive Holy Communion, attending to the instructions of the priest (Image shows sacrilegious reception in the Hand)

Sanitize your hands before entering.

Sit in the seats indicated.

Take up the collection according to the instructions of the celebrant

AVOID SHAKING THE HAND OF ANYONE OR EMBRACING THEM!

But what if there is no virus and no one is infected? No mention of that.

As a matter of fact, it has been 3 days that here at Rome there have been no new alleged infections and no deaths.

I just love the fact that these posters have been printed by the Diocese with pre-arranged words to put in the mouth of the local Pastor. I am sure that the pastors of Rome will just love that thoughtful courtesy! (sarcasm)

I think it is necessary to list all the heresies contained in this poster.

There is no God in this Church which can protect you. There is no God in this Church who wants to protect you. There is no God in this Church who wants to save you. Jesus Christ is not God. Jesus Christ did not rise from the dead, that is, Jesus Christ is not the Lord of Life, the God of Life and the Source of all Healing. Jesus Christ cannot protect His own. Jesus Christ cannot work miracles. Jesus Christ did not understand virology and infections. There are evil organisms in this world, which even God cannot protect you from. The Catholic Church is not founded by God. The Catholic Religion is a mere human superstition. The Rites and Sacraments of the Church are unsanitary filthy acts. Giuseppe Conte is head of the Church. The State has authority over the Church. The State can dictate the rubrics of the mass. The State can dictate who can and who cannot worship Jesus Christ. The State can require that you receive the Sacraments so long as you give testimony to lies of a political nature or of a medical nature. Receiving Communion while accepting a lie is acceptable to the Church. The State can command you to receive sacrilegiously. The words of Jesus to Peter, “Whatsoever you bind on earth, shall be bound in Heaven” — which apply to canon law, where in it says in canon 912 that anyone properly prepared cannot be refused a Sacrament — are not operative, just like the words of Canon 332 are not operative when it says to renounce the papacy, a Pope must renounce the munus.

I added n. 20, just to help you understand the bigger picture.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Q. Can I enter such a Church without sin if I do not observe all these regulations.

A. Yes.

Q. If I observe all or some of these regulations, do I commit mortal sin?

A. Yes.

Q. If I receive the Sacrament, while recognizing the validity of these regulations, do I commit the mortal sin of Sacrilege, which is the worst of all the sins possible in this world?

A. Yes.

Q. Is this poster explicitly or implicitly heretical?

A. It is implicitly heretical.

Q. Is this poster a sign of pertinacious formal heresy?

A. Those who designed it, ordered it and placed it, must be suspected of pertinacious formal heresy.

Q. Can I lawfully or licitly rip this poster down and shred it into a thousand pieces?

A. In Italy, since the Constitution grants the Church liberty in Her own Churches, you can both lawfully and licitly do so. Indeed, you merit eternal life by your heroic act of faith, by removing this blasphemy from the Church’s doors.

+ + +