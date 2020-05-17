The Dam is breaking: The Clergy are about to switch back to Pope Benedict XVI en masse

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
Peter Seewald’s new biography on Pope Benedict XVI, ein Leben, is having an effect that is terrorizing Bergoglians and shaking many “Bergoglio is certainly the pope” Catholics to the core of their intellectual security.
In just this week, I have learned that 2 more priests have declared for Pope Benedict XVI, and that a leading internet personality is now open to hearing the arguments for the invalidity of the alleged renunciation.
The reason for this, I suspect, is simple. In Seewald’s book, it is clear that the words attributed to Pope Benedict about intending to retain the spiritual mandate of the papacy are inescapably and completely destructive of any idea, whatsoever, that Pope Benedict’s renunciation of ministry was intended to be a complete and full renunciation of every aspect of the papacy.
Also, since the Office of Saint Peter is spiritual, and nothing but spiritual, the words attributed to Pope Benedict in Seewald’s book arguably confirm that he never renounced ANYTHING essential or substantive regarding the papal office.
There has been a lot of denial for seven years, and in all fairness we must admit that the vast majority of the clergy never took the position that Bergoglio is the pope because of any canonical study which they personally understood. They just acted on hearsay.
Falling into the common error of those who think a canonical act is essentially the act intended, not the act posited in legal form, they have resisted listening to the canonical demonstrations of the invalidity.
But now that Benedict has declared what his intention was, and used the words “retain” and “spiritual dimension” — words which directly contradict the requirements of canon 332, which requires a RENUNCIATION (not a retention) of the MUNUS (spiritual charge) respectively — there is just no more wiggle room left.
Benedict has completely denied the validity of his act as something in conformity with the canon.
Therefore, he has ever remained the one and true and only Pope.
As the clergy reflect on this, their loyalties will change accordingly.
The dam has broken, now the first drips are making their way through the crack of lies.
Then will come the stream, then the torrent, and then the dam will thunder down in a tremendous and epochal ecclesiastical rumble.
7 thoughts on “The Dam is breaking: The Clergy are about to switch back to Pope Benedict XVI en masse”
At last good news. If only PBXVI had stated this seven years ago. I often wonder why he didn’t come to the rescue of the Chinese Catholics. Hopefully he can return to the PO very quickly & consecrate Russia as Our Lady intended. She did say it would be done but late. Well, it’s very late now with all the heresies & idolatry that have been spouted by AF & his cronies that PBXVI will have to declare null & void & the fallout from having to excommunicate them all for their sins against the Bride of Christ.
He said it, but in many words. But why he did not say it, clearly, remains still unexplained.
I pray with you that a true and good Pope will consecrate Russia, soon, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. However, Frère Michel de la Sainte Trinité, a noted Fatima scholar, has said that in order for heaven to give the Grace for the Consecration, the Popes would first have to obey Our Lady in revealing the true and full 3rd Secret — because of the offense given to Our Lady in the act of disobedience by John XXIII, who refused to reveal it. Let us pray that Pope Benedict will soon be the pope to finally obey Our Lady in this regard – so that many Graces may flow once again – into the Church – as a consequence of this act of obedience. Archbishop Viganò has certainly provided the platform and opened the way for this to be done, with his recent statement regarding the 3rd Secret!
Dr. Maria Desjardins
Amen! Do not be discouraged if many still remain obstinate to declaring for Benedict XVI, because in this evil hour in which the Shepherd has been struck and the flock dispersed, even the elect will be deceived…
Do any of you remember the statement by Pope Benedict about “Pray for me, that I may not flee for fear of the wolves?” That was in 2005. I always wondered about the wolves.
Wolves are a biblical terms for impure heretical clergy.
ANY STREAM THROUGH THE CRACK IN THIS DAMN OF LIES WILL MOST CERTAINLY PRECIPITATE THE FORCED EXILE OF BENEDICT AND HIS MARTYRDOM AS ENVISIONED BY ST. PIUS X AND ST. JOHN BOSCO AT THE DESTRUCTION OF ROME, UNLESS THIS IS ALL MITIGATED BY THE SUFFICIENT REPENTANCE OF GOD’S PEOPLE.
