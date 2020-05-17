The Dam is breaking: The Clergy are about to switch back to Pope Benedict XVI en masse

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Peter Seewald’s new biography on Pope Benedict XVI, ein Leben, is having an effect that is terrorizing Bergoglians and shaking many “Bergoglio is certainly the pope” Catholics to the core of their intellectual security.

In just this week, I have learned that 2 more priests have declared for Pope Benedict XVI, and that a leading internet personality is now open to hearing the arguments for the invalidity of the alleged renunciation.

The reason for this, I suspect, is simple. In Seewald’s book, it is clear that the words attributed to Pope Benedict about intending to retain the spiritual mandate of the papacy are inescapably and completely destructive of any idea, whatsoever, that Pope Benedict’s renunciation of ministry was intended to be a complete and full renunciation of every aspect of the papacy.

Also, since the Office of Saint Peter is spiritual, and nothing but spiritual, the words attributed to Pope Benedict in Seewald’s book arguably confirm that he never renounced ANYTHING essential or substantive regarding the papal office.

There has been a lot of denial for seven years, and in all fairness we must admit that the vast majority of the clergy never took the position that Bergoglio is the pope because of any canonical study which they personally understood. They just acted on hearsay.

Falling into the common error of those who think a canonical act is essentially the act intended, not the act posited in legal form, they have resisted listening to the canonical demonstrations of the invalidity.

But now that Benedict has declared what his intention was, and used the words “retain” and “spiritual dimension” — words which directly contradict the requirements of canon 332, which requires a RENUNCIATION (not a retention) of the MUNUS (spiritual charge) respectively — there is just no more wiggle room left.

Benedict has completely denied the validity of his act as something in conformity with the canon.

Therefore, he has ever remained the one and true and only Pope.

As the clergy reflect on this, their loyalties will change accordingly.

The dam has broken, now the first drips are making their way through the crack of lies.

Then will come the stream, then the torrent, and then the dam will thunder down in a tremendous and epochal ecclesiastical rumble.

+ + +