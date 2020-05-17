News Circuit Board for 5G Tower has “COV-19” written on it May 17, 2020 From Rome Editor 2 Comments Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Circuit Board for 5G Tower has “COV-19” written on it”
5G is based on military crowd-control technology. https://www.smart-safe.com/blogs/news/5g-network-uses-same-emf-waves-as-pentagon-crowd-control-system
LikeLike
The military application probably uses much higher power levels to achieve that effect. Even Microwave which has been used communications for decades can cook you if you stood right infront of the white cone transmitter.
LikeLike