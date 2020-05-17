2 thoughts on “Circuit Board for 5G Tower has “COV-19” written on it”

    1. The military application probably uses much higher power levels to achieve that effect. Even Microwave which has been used communications for decades can cook you if you stood right infront of the white cone transmitter.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.