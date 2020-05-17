News

At Fatima, they have enthroned the Virus-Sacrament to be worshiped

This is a horrible sacrilege. Crucifying Our Lord on political correctness, by using a monstrance where instead of light rays which by nature are straight, a monstrance with twisted virus like appendages.

This is the liturgical equivalent of giving the middle finger to faithful Catholics who are devoted to Our Lord and have complained about being denied the Sacrament of the Altar during the crisis.

It is as if to say, like Aaron in the Old Testament, when he apostasized and made the golden calf: Behold, O Israel, this is your god! Bow down and worship.

  1. Bergoglio enthroned the corona monstruance when he visited for the 100th Anniversary of the Freemasonic takeover of the Fatima Shrine. See below, minute 2:05

