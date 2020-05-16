News

Generale Pappalardo: Il Governo di Conte è vera e propria dittatura!

Leave a comment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In this video, General Antonio Pappalardo declares the government of Conte a dictatorship, for having extended the State of Emergency in the recent Decree-Law until Dec. 31, 2020.

He invites all the opposition to Conte to join him in the Piazza del Popolo for June 2. But he requires that they resign from the Italian Parliament, as the condition for joining the Orange Revolution sponsored by the Gilet Arancioni.

He announces the intention to establish a commission to investigate all the crimes committed by the government of Conte during the COVID-19 response. And he announces that on May 30, Gilet Arancioni will offer a way so that every Italian with a cell phone can vote via cellphone using his own finger.

He sustains the the people, not the government, are sovereign and can proceed to a popular vote without authorization of anyone, and that their decision preempts all other claims to authority in the State.

The Movimento per gli Italiani, per l’Italia e per l’Italianità proposes similar but more far reaching goals, aiming as it does to restore not only the Constitutional order but the Christian character of the Italian nation.

+ + +

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.