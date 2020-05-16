Corona Madness: Respect for the rules of society has ended in denying the very social nature of humanity

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Diego Fusaro, an atheist, can even see it. But our Bishops cannot see it.

The medical mask wore out of fear of violating the political ideology of the government which is not founded in any manner in reality or science or medicine, the observance of social distancing to the point of denying all meetings of person with person, groups, etc., is the very denial the social character of human nature.

The assertion that there can be a virus so lethal that everyone needs to be quarantined is simply the absurd thesis of a science-fiction TV series, such as those about the undead. Which is evidently what the politicians of the west know about medicine, that and nothing more.

Fusaro errs greatly, however, is that in quoting Plato in his Dialogue, the Critone, that laws should be observed, but unjust laws should be criticized, he fails to recognize an objective norm of justice, which is not defined by human society but which exists as self evident in the order of nature and morals and as the logical conclusions of unquestionable principles.

For that reason, the true Christian approach is that unjust laws should never be observed, and that the people should resist with even force and violence, when their government goes insane and uses force and violence against their natural and civil rights.

Fusaro closes by calling the Italian Government a Sanitary Regime, which has committed worse violations of human rights than even the Italian Fascist government of Mussolini.

