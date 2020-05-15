The purpose of Disruption

This documentary explains how the invention of the Internet and its diffusion leads to the diffusion of the personal computer which leads to the cellphone, which is followed by social media and social media addition, which leads to the paperless office, working at home, and now the COVID-19 stunt, to justify contact tracing, Vaccines for genetic modification and microchip implants. All designed to make humanity submit to the end goal, of making the common man accept implants which through 5G will be able to control everyone as robot slaves for the Globalist elite, who alone will remain human.