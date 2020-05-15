News

The purpose of Disruption

Video Leave a comment

This documentary explains how the invention of the Internet and its diffusion leads to the diffusion of the personal computer which leads to the cellphone, which is followed by social media and social media addition, which leads to the paperless office, working at home, and now the  COVID-19 stunt, to justify contact tracing, Vaccines for genetic modification and microchip implants. All designed to make humanity submit to the end goal, of making the common man accept implants which through 5G will be able to control everyone as robot slaves for the Globalist elite, who alone will remain human.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.