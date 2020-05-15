The Deep State has executed a coup d’etat in the USA

Mitch McConnell is forcing a Senate vote on his amendment to give Bill Barr warrantless access to Americans’ browsing history. I’ve heard a lot of bad ideas in my lifetime, but this is one of the worst. Tune in as I explain why: https://t.co/r53nm2HxzA — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 13, 2020

Fifty-nine members of the Senate just voted in favor of my amendment to block warrantless government surveillance of Americans' browser history. It failed by just one vote. McConnell is that much closer to giving Bill Barr the green light to spy on Americans' private information. https://t.co/IV5ERbte48 — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 13, 2020

The ability to grab the browser history of anyone in the U.S.A. gives the FBI and CIA the ability to blackmail 10s of millions of citizens, and to use that leverage to control the rest of the nation.

But worse, it gives them ability to know what you have read and which social media platforms you are active on.

It is time to set your browser to erase all history files every time you close it and use a program such as CC Cleaner to erase your useless files before turning your computer off every day.