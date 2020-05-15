The Deep State has executed a coup d’etat in the USA

The ability to grab the browser history of anyone in the U.S.A. gives the FBI and CIA the ability to blackmail 10s of millions of citizens, and to use that leverage to control the rest of the nation.
But worse, it gives them ability to know what you have read and which social media platforms you are active on.
It is time to set your browser to erase all history files every time you close it and use a program such as CC Cleaner to erase your useless files before turning your computer off every day.