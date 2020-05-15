Salvini and Meloni to join Pappalardo in Orange Revolution at Rome, on June 2!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Matteo Salivni and Giorgia Meloni have decided to join General Pappalardo in his March on Rome protest, for June 2, 2020, organized by the Gilet Arancioni, the party which the General is now the public leader.

The protest on June 2 is intended to be a sort of Orange Revolution, as it will seek the fall of the entire Government of Giuseppe Conte by bringing to Rome sufficient numbers to intimitate the government into taking flight.

Salvini is the leader of the Lega Party, which has about 60% support in national polls. Melone is the leader of the Fratelli d’Italia party, also among the opposition.

This decision of Salvini and Meloni is a magnitude 7.0 Earthquake in Italian Politics. It means also that Rome will overflow with 100s of thousands of protestors.

This report has been confirmed by the Corriere della Sera. Though at least one commentator has some doubt that Salvini and Meloni will be organizing events together with the General, though their news release also mentions the same Piazza for their protest: the Piazza del Popolo, a rather small piazza on the norther limit of the ancient walls of Rome, not capable of holding more than 5 thousand.

FromRome.Info will attempt to issue timely reports of the protest, as is possible, on June 2, 2020.

Our medieval ancestors believed that Comets foretold the fall of kings and kingdoms. The Comet SWAN, first identified in April, will be visible over Italy from March 25th onwards:

