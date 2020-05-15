Professor Emilio refused Communion for supporting Pope Benedict XVI

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Professor Emilio is a very popular YouTube personality in Brazil, who publishes videos on a nearly daily basis, covering daily news and events in the Church with a sound Catholic perspective. He has occasionally republished news which was first published here at FromRome.Info. His channel is called TVNossa Senhora de Fatima.

Here is an English translation of the principal part of transcript of the video above:

+ + +

And now, the bishop threw me out of the Church.

People, I am Professor Emilio and you are in the time of the Apocalypse. The devil attacks

those of you who attack us today, as he always attacked the real Saint Anthony of the Desert. Catholics, he confronted the Evil One over and over again, physically, on one occasion, he almost died, but he defeated the devil.

The holy Father of the Church, Saint Athanasius himself wrote the the life of Saint Anthony, showing how he beat the Devil. His example is important for us in these battles that we’re out there trying to win in these days.

Read the book on the life and sayings of Saint Anthony written by Saint Atanasius. It’s cheap, people, look worth a lot. You can find it in my online bookstore, the link is down below in the notes to this video

The bishop threw me out of the Church.

I went to a church where I used to go a few years ago. I went to attend a mass of a priest known to me and Don Simone is so beautiful, he does a mass like this, flawless. Look is all very nice, very correct: a beauty to see.

There I arrived at the door of the church and the mass already had begun. Please watch this video to the end or else you won’t understand what’s happening, people, because otherwise you won’t make it to understand how a certain Professor Emilio was arriving late. Isn’t really the end of the the world, the church was so full that people were already overflowing from the doors.

But I’ve found a way in or at least to the back of the church. I passed by the parish staff, who were at the door, and walked in as soon as far down in the church as I could.

I didn’t see the priest leaving the altar and coming down the aisle. He was just wearing only the white tunic they wear underneath — the chasuble. He was coming down the aisle towards at the door. I thought he was going to give communion for the class that was outside the church but he didn’t have the chalice in his hands. He was just empty-handed, and passed me by the door and left.

The church was full but no one left the place to take communion.

I went down the aisle to the front to receive communion, and who knows if the class sitting there would get up and to take communion, right when I got there in front.

I found it very strange because every image of the Saints had been removed. All the images of saints, and it had no nothing and crucifix of entry and the walls had been painted a green ugly as hell including the ministers of communion who were standing still and the altar table was too empty.

A stranger on the left side was a bishop. But not the bishop of the diocese. He was a different bishop with a beard like that one knows in myth of the dwarf. Bishops usually wear a chasuble and are given a chasuble to wear at Mass.

I looked at the bishop and he told me, Look I won’t give you anything because of the things you say about the Saints. I was shocked.

In the middle of the church in front of all the world he speaks in such a way to me.

I felt kicked out of church. I turned around to come back down the aisle. I took a step and then I stopped because I recognized the bishop. I knew that he was a known bishop, known why? Because he was from the Amazon: one of those bishops who participated in the Synod on the Amazon. I knew it was him, so I turned around and looked at him again and said, “Your church is fake!” But he gave no reaction. None of the people reacted either.

He remained that way and I came back and I walked down the aisle out of church. The people that were at the back of the church — recall, that when I arrived I had to get around the staff passing through the middle there had the staff at the back of the door.