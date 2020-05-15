Pope Benedict XVI’s Renunciation: The complete documentary series

As a handy too for sharing, FromRome.Info
has embedded into this one post
the entire 7 part Documentary
On Pope Benedict XVI’s Renunciation
The Facts, the Laws & the Consequences
The click the image above to go to the Playlist, where you can watch in order all 7 of the 20-30 minute episodes.
This documentary demonstrates conclusively and from all the public evidence, that Pope Benedict XVI is still the Pope and that the College of Cardinals is involved in a conspiracy against him.
